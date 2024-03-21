During its session on Thursday, the State Election Commission (SEC) unanimously ratified the 2024 presidential bids submitted by several candidates. These include Stevo Pendarovski from the SDSM-led coalition, Stevcho Jakimovski representing GROM, Maksim Dimitrievski of ZNAM, Arben Taravari from the Worth It coalition, Biljana Vankovska representing Levica, Bujar Osmani of DUI, and Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova from the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition.

SEC President Aleksandar Dashtevski highlighted that candidates Jakimovski and Taravari have been given 48 hours to provide their tax numbers and bank account details.

Additionally, Dashtevski noted that all presidential candidate lists were submitted within the designated timeframe.

SEC member Boban Stojanoski emphasized that, as per Article 160 of the Election Code, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) has requested accreditation for observers and provided a list of observers to the SEC for the observation mission during the presidential and parliamentary elections. This request was unanimously approved by SEC members.

Furthermore, SEC has adopted guidelines for the identification badges of electoral bodies, electoral administration personnel, authorized representatives of candidate list bearers, as well as international and domestic observers for the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The election campaign for the upcoming presidential elections on April 24 will commence on April 4 at 12 am and will conclude at midnight on April 22. Meanwhile, the deadlines for the preparation of MP lists are ongoing, with submissions required by midnight on April 2, to be presented to the SEC by the authorized representatives of the proposers.