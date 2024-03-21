VMRO-DPMNE has submitted an objection to the State Commission for the Prevention of Corruption, citing violations of the Electoral Code by the Academy of Judges and Public Prosecutors. This announcement was made today by Ružica Nikolovska from the party’s IC.

According to Article 8a of the Electoral Code, as well as according to the provisions of the Law on the Prevention of Corruption and Conflict of Interest, it is stipulated that from the day of the adoption of a decision to announce presidential and parliamentary elections, procedures for new employment cannot be carried out nor they give resignations to employees in public and state institutions, and if such procedures have started, they are put on hold. We have all witnessed in the past period that the Academy of Judges and Public Prosecutors published an announcement for the admission of 130 new students to the Academy, while just a few days ago in the month of March, a time schedule was adopted by the academy for conducting the entrance exam , the lawyer said at today’s press conference.

He explains that this is important because the admission of trainees to the Academy of Judges and Public Prosecutors implies that acquiring trainee status equates to employment. In other words, it signifies the establishment of an employment relationship with the Academy of Judges and Public Prosecutors, entailing all the rights and responsibilities inherent in such a relationship