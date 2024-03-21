Stevo Pendarovski said one thing and did another for the entire term. He promised the citizens that the procedure for the construction of the corridors would be transparent and would allow the involvement of non-governmental organizations in the negotiations, and above all, the agreement would be made available to the public, accused VMRO-DPMNE.

The reality was totally opposite. Artan Grubi led the process, neither involved non-governmental organizations, nor submitted the contract for inspection. It was the civil associations that pointed out that the proposed amendments to the laws for the construction of the corridors, adopted in a quick procedure, without debate and without public inspection, are illegal and unconstitutional.

In addition, Pendarovski said that he would not sign laws that increase the working week to 60 hours, but within a few days he signed the amendments to the laws related to the construction of the corridors.