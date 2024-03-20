The list of principals in each of the six election districts for the May 8 parliamentary elections was revealed on Facebook by Levica (The Left).

In the first election district, party leader Dimitar Apasiev will lead the list; in the second, party spokesperson Amar Mecinovikj; in the third, MP Borislav Krmov; in the fourth, party secretary-general Sashko Janchev; in the fifth, party secretary-general Jovana Mojsoska; and in the sixth, Centar council member Igor Dimeski.