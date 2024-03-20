Katica Janeva and SJO started with the slogan “There is no justice, there is no peace” and now they ended up on the “black list” of our largest strategic partner, the USA, due to involvement in crime and corruption.

Janeva, who drew and received the greatest support from the coalition of SDS and DUI, from a so-called fighter for justice became an undesirable person for the United States.

All the court cases for Katica Janeva and SJO for racketeering, abuse of official position and abuse of the public prosecutor’s office led to the first people in power of SDS and DUI, are for the purpose of showdown with political dissenters, and this has already been confirmed by our strategic partners.

Second on the “black list” was the puppet of SDS and Kovacevski, the mayor of Karposh Stevco Jakimovski.

Jakimovski, who is in an informal coalition with the SDS and works for the government to split the opposition votes, is on this list of the United States for high-level crimes.

SDS and DUI saved Stevco Jakimovski from all court proceedings in Macedonia, but he is an undesirable person for the United States, because, as stated in the statement of the American State Department, he “was involved in corrupt acts, including using his official position to interfere in urban planning and public procurement for the personal benefit of him and his associates.”

SDS repeats every day, like a broken record, that they are for European Macedonia, for European values, and all strategic partners confirm every day that they are in coalition with the crime in Macedonia. The last proof is precisely the announcement from the State Department.

This is proof that the institutions in Macedonia are not functioning and corruption and crime are metastasizing.

It’s never been worse, that’s why it’s important to beat them.