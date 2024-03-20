The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Struga has filed an indictment against an individual for the crime of Malpractice in service, as outlined in Article 353-c, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

According to the indictment, the accused, in their capacity as the mayor of the municipality of Struga, knowingly violated legal regulations regarding conscientious action on January 31, 2022. This violation occurred during the appointment of an acting director for a municipal primary school located in the village of Labunishta. The accused made a decision to appoint an individual who was not among the designated employees, as stipulated in Article 118 of the Law on Basic Education. Additionally, the appointed individual did not possess adequate work experience in educational roles, as required by Article 109 of the same law.

The announcement further alleges that the accused facilitated the appointment of this individual to the position of acting director, allowing them to receive a salary for a period of 19 months. This action resulted in financial damage to the school, encompassing the total amount of unjustly paid salaries and contributions.