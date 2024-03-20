The results of the survey conducted by IPIS in March, encompassing the entirety of Macedonia, were presented on the MRT show Objektiv.

In response to the question “Who will you vote for in the upcoming presidential elections?” 24.6% of respondents indicated their preference for Professor Gordana Siljanoska Davkova, while 14.4% expressed support for the incumbent president, Stevo Pendarovski. They are followed by Bujar Osmani with 7% support, Taravari with 5.7%, Biljana Vankovska with 3.5%, and so forth. Compared to the data from February, there is an increase in the number of potential voters for both Siljanoska and Pendarovski, although the increase is more substantial in the case of the candidate endorsed by VMRO-DPMNE. Specifically, in February, 20.2% of respondents favored Siljanoska, indicating a 4.4% growth in her support within a month, while Pendarovski had 11.5% in February, with a 2.9% increase in March.

The gap between the leading candidates for the forthcoming elections is widening in favor of Siljanoska Davkova. In February, the difference between them was 8.7%, which expanded to 10.2% in March.