VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski announced plans for major healthcare reform in the mandate of the next Government, after some major failures of the outgoing DUI – SDSM coalition. Nikoloski is expected to compete directly against former Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce, as both are likely to lead their parties’ lists in the 4th electoral district.

Our healthcare situation is disastrous. A former Healthcare Minister is advertising his record very loudly these past few days, as if the people have forgotten that period, when Macedonia set bleak records of mortality during the Covid pandemic and surgeries were being performed with cameras for the sake of PR. There is enormous crime and lack of interest in the healthcare system. The hospitals in Bitoal and Prilep are in state of collapse, the entire region of Pelagonija is left without an appropriate treatment facility. We need a serious reform that will end the crime and corruption in our healthcare. We need to regionalize the system and provide clear criteria for what every region needs the most. And we need to reward our healthcare workers, Nikoloski said.