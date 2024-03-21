Arben Taravari, the presidential candidate of the European Alliance for Change, reiterated the bloc’s stance against forming coalitions with parties opposing constitutional amendments, including the removal of the term “20 percent” referring to the Albanian language. He emphasized that negotiations for any potential coalition must prioritize the country’s European path. Taravari pointed out previous statements by VMRO-DPMNE and SDSM leaders indicating openness to removing the term “20 percent” from the Constitution. He highlighted that the use of percentages or figures to outline language use is not unique and cited the 1974 Constitution as an example. Taravari stated that any coalition discussions with VMRO-DPMNE would hinge on their commitment to Macedonia’s European integration. He stressed that all Albanian political parties share this stance to avoid a repetition of past setbacks and ensure progress for all communities in Macedonia.