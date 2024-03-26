SDSM has a clear plan for a European Macedonia, a precise election program with specific measures and projects, it is stated in the announcement of SDSM.

The focus of the program is the improvement of the standard of living of all citizens, above all the support for young people.

The new SDSM government will provide 200 euros per month in the first 12 months for each first employment of persons up to 26 years old.

The European future of the country is of particular importance for young people. Young people want to live in European Macedonia, with European standards, European values and lifestyle.

With SDSM, there is no giving up on the European path.

“SDSM will work dedicatedly to complete negotiations with the EU by 2028 and membership in the union by 2030,” said SDSM.