Pendarovski, Kovacevski, and the SDS have chosen to remain silent regarding the scandal surrounding the involvement of brokers in their campaign, perhaps hoping that their silence will allow the issue to fade away unnoticed. It is worth noting that Pendarovski himself acknowledged that he and his government team had reached out to Asaf Isein, a broker in the Balkans notorious for conducting negative campaigns. In light of the rhetoric emanating from their circles, there are indications of concerted efforts to sow divisions, stigmatize critics, and denigrate the public and individuals, as alleged by VMRO-DPMNE.

So we have Pendarovski’s statement and we have the “signature” of the expensive Balkan broker Isein. Now they still have to say how much and with what kind of money they pay these councils? It is for this reason that Pendarovski and Kovacevski and SDS are silent. If they are paying Assaf Isein with black money, then they are committing a crime. If his engagement is paid for by a foreign entity, then they are breaking the law again, all the more so because that foreign factor would have its own interests in interfering in the elections in Macedonia.

That despair is huge among the authorities is no longer news. That they spend a lot to soften the blow is also common knowledge. But it is also an absolute fact that neither foreign nor domestic creators of a negative campaign will help them to save themselves from the defeat that lies ahead. They were given the opportunity and a whole 7 years of space to do something for the people and the state, but they did not achieve anything, except for crime, corruption and personal enrichment. That’s why nothing is saving them now. It’s time for changes!