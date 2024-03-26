In one day, you can get a photo appointment for taking out a passport under an urgent procedure. This was announced by the Technical Minister of Internal Affairs, Panche Toshkovski.

The reorganization and the increase of the capacities in the area of administrative services is yielding results. There is no more waiting for months to take a photo for a passport following an urgent procedure in Skopje, and from today, citizens who request an appointment will receive it on the same or the next day. We are moving on!, he announced.

Previously, the work at the checkpoints was also reorganized. More desks were brought for taking pictures, and the appointments of people who already took out documents and did not cancel an appointment – were given to other citizens.