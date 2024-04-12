In a meeting with OSCE/ODIHR election observation mission chief Jillian Stirk on Friday, Interior Minister Panche Toshkovski gave her an update on the organization’s efforts to plan and carry out free and fair elections.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Interior, Minister Toshkovski expressed gratitude to Ambassador Stirk for the OSCE’s assistance in creating the handbooks on police procedures during elections, pointing out that they are an effective tool that greatly streamline the process.

Toshkovski also emphasized the excellent collaboration with other organizations involved in the election process.