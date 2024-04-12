Mickoski: By rounding up number 2 on April 24 for Siljanovska Davkova, Macedonia will be proud again, and we will help Pendarovski pack his bags

Every time we have a government from SDSM, there is a direct blow to the Macedonian identity, so we must remind ourselves not to forget, said Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE at tonight’s rally in Gostivar.

Mickoski said that the principle in the three words “as before” should not worry us.

And there is a great truth here, everyone underestimates, I just want to warn what has been happening for the past twenty years. This principle means rigged tenders in 4 eyes, more property of the Grubi family throughout Macedonia, another match in the luxurious cabinets that you pay for, another new Soravia, another new hacienda, Mickoski said.

Mickoski appealed that the citizens will have the opportunity on April 24 to circle number two and that nothing will happen from now until now.