The Minister of Internal Affairs, Panche Toshkovski, announced that the Administrative Court had annulled two additional illegal decisions made by the Government, thereby nullifying decisions previously made by him.

One judgment refers to a decision that annulled a decision canceling the contract for the employment of an employee in the Ministry of the Interior in the position of commander of PO Ropotovo, while the other judgment is about an act by which I submitted to the Council of the Municipality of Demir Hisar a list of candidates for the election of a commander according to the Law on Internal Affairs