The Regulatory Commission for Energy, Water Services and Municipal Waste Management Services of the Republic of Macedonia (RKE) has adopted a Decision increasing the retail prices of petroleum products by an average of 1.33% compared to the decision of 22.3.2024.

The reference prices of petroleum products on the world market compared to the previous calculation show an average increase: for gasoline by 3.940%, for diesel by 1.082%, for extra light oil the increase is for 1.316% and for fuel oil the increase is for 2.483%.

The exchange rate of the denar against the dollar in the past period after which the prices were formed with the previous calculation is higher by 0.028%

From March 26, 2024, from 00:01, the maximum prices of petroleum products will be:

Motor gasoline EUROSUPER BS – 95 85.00 (denars/liter)

Motor gasoline EUROSUPER BS – 98 87.00 (denars/liter)

Diesel fuel EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) 77.00 (denars/liter)

Fuel oil Extra light 1 (EL-1) 76.00 (denars/liter)

Fuel M-1 NS 44,776 (denars/kilogram)

The retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 gasoline does not change.

The retail prices of EURODIESEL (D-E V) and Extra light household oil (EL-1) increase by 1.00 den/liter, while the retail price of EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline increases by 1.50 den/liter .