Today, the State Election Commission conducted the draw to determine the order in the single list of candidates for the President of the Republic of Macedonia.

This is how the ballot will look like in the seventh presidential election:

1-Stevo Pendarovski

2-Gordana Siljanovska Davkova

3-Stevco Jakimovski

4-Bujar Osmani

5-Biljana Vankovska

6- Arben Taravari

7-Maxim Dimitrievski