The fact that the desperation in SDS and among Kovacevski and Pendarovski is so great is shown by the fact that they started to cooperate with the foreign expert on black campaign, Asaf Isein, who is one of the most expensive on the market, say VMRO-DPMNE.

They haven’t done anything for 7 years, so they will try to save as much as they can with a negative campaign. Pendarovski admitted the meetings, and whether Asaf Isein was hired only by SDS, only by Pendarovski, or by both SDS and Pendarovski, is the least important. All that remains is for them to admit and say with what money they pay the man who comes up with their campaign.

By the way, from what we see, their campaign is exclusively aimed at divisions and insults directed at their own people, which only confirms that they put all their cards on sowing fog instead of giving an account and an offer. SDS should know that if they pay the foreign strategist with black money, then they are committing a crime. If it is paid by a foreign entity, then they are breaking the law again, all the more so because that foreign factor would have its own interests in interfering in the elections in Macedonia.

Let SDS, Kovacevski and Pendarovski start giving answers. We know that in this scandal they are high above and below are deep, but they must say who and in what way the foreign strategist is financing their campaign. The time of change is coming, and it will be followed by the time of responsibility, say the party.