Family doctors from private healthcare will not work today from 12:00 to 16:00 as a sign of revolt, after their colleague was found dead with stab wounds in the parking lot in front of the Zhelezara polyclinic on Friday.

The president of the Association of private family doctors, Lilija Cholakova Dervishova, in a statement for MIA on Friday, emphasized that it is necessary to pass a law on doctor’s activity, which will precisely define the conditions, rights and duties of doctors. The Medical Chamber also requested an immediate resolution of the case with the deceased doctor.The sixty-seven-year-old doctor was found with stab wounds in his vehicle in the parking lot in front of the Zhelezara Polyclinic. According to the report to the police, the doctor was found by his sons, who started looking for him after he did not return home from work.