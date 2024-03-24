VMRO-DPMNE announced a number of policy changes that they will pursue following the elections on May 8th, where the party is a strong favorite to win. Party leader Hristijan Mickoski announced a push for a reduced Parliament, with 90 seats, and a single electoral district. This will enable that elections take place in the diaspora, unlike the current model where the diaspora is expected to meet a high threshold of registered voters in order to receive a seat.

The conservative party also plans to transform the Labour and Welfare Ministry into a ministry focused on demographics and youth. It will include the existing Youth Agency, while the sports department of the Agency will be elevated into a Ministry of Sports.

Another new department in the next Government will be the Energy Ministry, whose creation is proposed as a response to the major energy crisis Macedonia faced in the past few years. The Culture Ministry will be transformed into a Ministry of Culture and Tourism, and the Ministry of Information Technology and Public Administration will become a Ministry for Digital Transformation, said Mickoski during the presentation of the Platform 1198 program for the coming elections.

It is also very important that we reduce the number of members of management and oversight boards in the public companies and institutions. This is a pointless waste of public money, which we will redirect toward more useful projects. Another thing that interests the voters are the ethnic quotas. They are unfair and discriminative. This will be a condition for our coalition partners, Mickoski said, setting a challenge before the would-be Albanian coalition partners, who demand that the ethnic quotas remain in place, and often use them to distribute public sector jobs to their political activists. Mickoski said that Macedonia will put in place a digital census that will register households and population, which will be used to give an accurate picture of the number of citizens who actually live in the country and their ethnic break-down.

Regarding the crisis situation in the rule of law, Mickoski said that the Judicial Council and the Council of Public Prosecutors will be dismissed, and reformed on the basis of actual, certifiable criteria. “It is very important that we restore trust in the judges and the prosecutors, as currently their public trust is equal to zero”, Mickoski added. One of the tools that will be used in this process will be to examine the properties of the judges and prosecutors and to request an explanation for any outsized wealth they possess. A database to examine property of all citizens will also be put in place, to locate any discrepancies, and Mickoski said that he will be the first to put himself through this check.

Additionally, in order to improve transparency, all public vehicles will be clearly market. This will allow citizens to spot any abuse of these vehicles for private purposes.