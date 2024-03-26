Courage, determination, and professionalism have paved the way for us to mark the fourth anniversary of what stands as the paramount investment in our nation’s security, stability, and prosperity – our NATO membership. This significant milestone was commemorated today during a solemn government session, where Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska shared her reflections on Macedonia’s journey within the NATO alliance.

“In essence, the bold state decisions made on March 27, 2020, which enabled us to realize one of our two strategic objectives since independence, represent an enduring investment in the welfare of our citizens and the future of our nation,” emphasized Petrovska.

Highlighting the manifold benefits derived from NATO membership, Minister Petrovska underscored that firstly, our sovereignty, integrity, and the safety of our citizens are unequivocally safeguarded.

“For a nation with just over three decades of independence situated in the Balkans, NATO membership signifies a resounding affirmation of our standing on the global stage and a monumental achievement. Prioritizing security not only ensures stability but also fosters increased investments and economic resilience within our country,” Petrovska elaborated.

She further asserted that membership in the Alliance has been a longstanding strategic ambition for North Macedonia since its inception, and today, we stand proud as it has materialized into reality. “For four years now, we have not been perceived as a Balkan nation in need of assistance; rather, we stand shoulder to shoulder with all member states, shaping decisions collectively. From once relying on international support for peacekeeping, Macedonia now actively contributes to regional security. Our security is unwavering, backed by the solidarity of 32 nations,” Petrovska affirmed.

First Deputy Prime Minister overseeing European Affairs, Bojan Marichikj, reflected on the journey of the past four years since joining NATO, citing it as a testament to dispelling past skepticism and reservations. “Today, we have every reason to congratulate ourselves, celebrate, and take pride in Macedonia as a NATO member. Current circumstances validate the wisdom of our decision, positioning us on the secure side of Europe’s borders amidst the conflict in Ukraine. Neutral nations like Finland and Sweden have reevaluated their foreign policies to align with NATO, and within our region, three out of six Western Balkan nations are NATO members, with us standing proudly among them alongside Albania and Montenegro,” Marichikj emphasized.

While acknowledging that membership might be perceived as a gift, Marichikj emphasized the arduous efforts and significant political sacrifices made to attain it. “This serves as a reminder that tough choices, though daunting for politicians, ultimately serve the best interests of our citizens and the state. As we navigate the path towards EU membership, rest assured that citizens will express gratitude for the decisions we make and the progress we achieve,” Marichikj concluded.