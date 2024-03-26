As the avalanche of victory for the VREDI coalition appears inevitable, a tragicomedy unfolds almost daily in the form of the “expansion of the European front,” orchestrated by their producer, Ali Ahmeti, in a desperate attempt to salvage his impending defeat. Ironically, Ahmeti, in his efforts, has unwittingly become the tragic figure of these elections, as noted by the Albanian opposition, “Vredi.”
The fact that Ahmeti began playing this card as far back as 2001 serves as evidence that DUI is cognizant of its impending loss. He attempts to resurrect past glory through emotional appeals just to garner a few more votes. However, amidst his rhetoric about solidarity with tenants, it’s worth reminding him that, out of sheer desperation, he has become a tenant himself. In just one week, he has sought alliances with Zaydi’s party, of which he seems ignorant of even the name, with Arianit Hoxha, whose party’s abbreviation escapes him, and with Menduh Tachi, dubiously labeled as Mijalkov’s “brother.” He then turns to Kurto Dudush as a savior in Shutka, and ultimately, it’s anticipated that he will grovel before Ziyadin Sela, despite their past accusations of violence exchanged.
Ali Ahmeti has simply become a puppet of various political factions. However, what becomes increasingly evident is that DUI is now shattering the myth of its exclusive partnership with the US administration.
Thus, Menduh Thaci, the Duke of VMRO, loyal “until death” to Sasho Mijalkov and the face of the black list for many years in the USA, is the “new face” of Ali Ahmeti’s European Front as of yesterday. Is there an end that DUI will not touch? There is no greater irony that this team declares that it is fighting for European values and against Russian interests in the Balkans, and inside it are gathered people who do not even have the right to pass in front of the American embassy in Skopje. Anyway, we thank them for standing together, because with one blow we will politically retire all of them together, and after May 8, some may become neighbors of Kurto Dudush in Šutka. On April 24 and May 8, they will receive a political punishment that will bring them back to reality.
