As the avalanche of victory for the VREDI coalition appears inevitable, a tragicomedy unfolds almost daily in the form of the “expansion of the European front,” orchestrated by their producer, Ali Ahmeti, in a desperate attempt to salvage his impending defeat. Ironically, Ahmeti, in his efforts, has unwittingly become the tragic figure of these elections, as noted by the Albanian opposition, “Vredi.”

The fact that Ahmeti began playing this card as far back as 2001 serves as evidence that DUI is cognizant of its impending loss. He attempts to resurrect past glory through emotional appeals just to garner a few more votes. However, amidst his rhetoric about solidarity with tenants, it’s worth reminding him that, out of sheer desperation, he has become a tenant himself. In just one week, he has sought alliances with Zaydi’s party, of which he seems ignorant of even the name, with Arianit Hoxha, whose party’s abbreviation escapes him, and with Menduh Tachi, dubiously labeled as Mijalkov’s “brother.” He then turns to Kurto Dudush as a savior in Shutka, and ultimately, it’s anticipated that he will grovel before Ziyadin Sela, despite their past accusations of violence exchanged.