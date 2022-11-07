DPA leader Menduh Thaci said before the leaders’ meeting in the Parliament that an agreement on the constitutional amendments should be reached through proper dialogue and there is no other way to unblock the integration process.
Regarding whether they also have the same conditions as the other parties of the Albanians, Thaci said that removing 20 percent of the Constitution was their proposal, but also that now is not the time for blackmail.
I always say that I am worse than everyone, don’t put me in such formulations. I don’t know who those other political parties of the Albanians are. If you think it is BESA, for me they are still part of the coalition with SDSM. Yes, that is our proposal. It is very bad when the book you write will be taught by someone else at the university. It’s stealing a platform, stealing an idea. I think it is time to discuss publicly the identity of Albanians so that they become part of the legal norms of our country, said Thaci, adding that now is not the time for conditions and blackmail.
Comments are closed for this post.