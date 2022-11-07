What I can conclude is that the majority doesn’t have majority for constitutional amendments, and based on such conclusion, a logical sequence of events is to dissolve the Parliament, form a caretaker government and go to early parliamentary elections, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said after Monday’s leaders’ meeting in Parliament.

He criticized the government for what was discussed at the leaders’ meeting. He pointed out that instead of the real problems that the citizens are currently facing; they discussed the opening of the Constitution and the requested constitutional amendments.

First of all, we regret that the Government and the majority do not listen enough to the real problems of the citizens, so at this meeting, we did not discuss, for example, today’s data that came out, which is 20% inflation or 31% increased prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages drinks. These are the essential problems that are bothering the citizens, how we will go through this winter, what challenges we will face, and what is the readiness of the government. These are the real ones that should be discussed at such meetings, which are politicians who bear responsibility and who should help the citizens and discuss those topics, Mickoski said.

Unfortunately, he added, today the majority missed this opportunity and because they missed this opportunity, the only topic that was in their focus was that they are interested in defocusing on this where they are unsuccessful, and that is the so-called constitutional amendments under the veil of some kind of a European future that they themselves trampled many times in the past.

We have established, he says, that this is a belated meeting and that consensus, and consultation with parliamentary political parties are made before decisions are made.

In this way, post-festum consultations are unnecessary, frustrating, and just to avoid being declared as a coalition that is anti-state, non-constructive and against the future of the state. That’s why we dared and came today, aware that we may not discuss what troubles the citizens and that there will be no result from today’s meetings, although, I must say that a document that was distributed at the end seemed less comical from the meeting, which was supposed to contain some conclusions, which we rejected and we don’t even want to comment on them at all, because that itself is not a European step, here are the conclusions to agree and adopt these conclusions, Mickoski said.

He confirmed that the MP and leader of the Democratic Union, Pavle Trajanov, proposed today to leave this meeting with a conclusion where they will ask the Bulgarian Government to recognize the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria and, at the same time, to recognize the rights that are the result of the judgments of the Court for human rights in Strasbourg.