Parliament should function smoothly and all lawmakers should engage in the adoption of legislation, especially laws in the judiciary. The government is open for cooperation and what we need now is inclusivity and unity. The EU integration issue should not serve as the ground for daily politics, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski urged at Monday’s meeting with parliamentary party leaders.

Kovacevski informed them about the European integration process, but also about the energy situation in the country, about the laws in the field of law that should be passed, as well as about the Budget for 2023. He also offered conclusions that would emerge by the time of the meeting, with which he asked the parliamentary parties to consider joining the EU as a supra-party interest and that all stakeholders should give their full support. However, Kovacevski said that there are still no common conclusions that would emerge from the meeting.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that all but two leaders of parliamentary parties attended the meeting.