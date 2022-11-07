After sublimating the votes from today’s vote for a new head of the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, the Election Commission announced that Islam Abazi received the most votes, 66.

Ermon Neziri is second, out of the four candidates in terms of the number of votes, with 64 votes. Dessa Paunovska has received 10 votes, and Vilma Ruskovska 14.

The Commission stated that within seven days, Islam Abazi should be appointed as the head of the Prosecutor’s Office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption.

According to the Law, as indicated by the Commission, the four candidates, as well as the voters, have the right to object to the voting results.

According to the Law on the Public Prosecutor’s Office, all public prosecutors in the country have the right to vote in the elections for the head of the Prosecutor’s Office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption. Voting was conducted during working hours at polling stations in the four higher public prosecutor’s offices and in the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Macedonia.

According to the voter list, 163 public prosecutors from the country are eligible to vote for the election of a new head of the Prosecutor’s Office for prosecuting organized crime and corruption.