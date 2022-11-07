What an irony… On the day of the “leaders’ meeting”, DUI also took the Prosecutor’s Office for organized crime!

This is how the leader of Levica, Dimitar Apasiev, commented on today’s election for the head of the Basic Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption, where the head of the Gostivar Prosecutor’s Office, Islam Abazi, was chosen as the successor of Vilma Ruskovska.

Apasiev refused to attend today’s meeting of political party leaders.