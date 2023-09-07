SDSM and DUI voted for amnesty for their crimes because they knew the end is nearing, while their spotters, the phonies from Levitsa, didn’t vote against them, VMRO-DPMNE accuses.

“Levitsa is, as always, showing their bigotry – instead of fighting against the amnesty of the SDS/DUI criminals, they are helping them. Levitsa is a protection screen for SDS/DUI’s policies. Levitsa stands for amnesty of the ruling criminals”, the party reacted.

Kovachevski is the prime minister who will be remembered for leading the most incompetent government this country ever had, VMRO-DPMNE stated in their reaction, while Dimitar Apasiev will be remembered as the one who helped them establish their rule, first through the “Motley Revolution”, then by the involvement in the criminalized Special Prosecutor Office.