Despite being announced more than a month ago, the Declaration on the Ilinden Uprising still hasn’t found its way to the Parliament. The MPs who had the opportunity to see the Declaration, say that it is not only late, but also void of any significant message, MP Ljupcho Prendzhov of the VRO-DPMNE led coalition told Republika.

“This government has no patriotic strategy, no patriotic goals so, in accordance with the daily politics, they decided to hastily put together a declaration void of anything significant, Written like this, it is an offense to the citizens’intelligence”, Prendzhov said.