The event “32 Years of Independence” will launch Thursday the celebrations of Macedonia’s Independence Day – September 8.

Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski is set to address the event, which takes place within the observances organized by the Government under the slogan “Herald of Freedom”.

On Friday, a Government delegation led by Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski, composed of First Deputy PM Artan Grubi, Minister of Defense Slavjanka Petrovska, Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski and Minister of Health Fatmir Mexhiti, are to pay respects and lay flowers at the graves of former presidents Kiro Gligorov and Boris Trajkovski.

Afterward, PM Kovachevski and Health Minister Fatmir Mexhiti, alongside the head of City General Hospital “8 September”, Dr. Hristijan Kostov, are set to attend a presentation of new equipment at the hospital.

The marking of Independence Day will continue in the City Park in Skopje, where units of the Army of Macedonia and the Interior Ministry will hold demonstration exercises.

During the day, at the same location, all interested citizens will have a chance to participate in a series of sports activities organized in cooperation with the Youth and Sport Agency.

The event in the City Park will be attended by Prime Minister Kovachevski and members of the Government.

Within the observances, an “Open Day for Citizens” will take place under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, including free admission to cultural institutions, museums, galleries, and archaeological sites nationwide.

The Museum of Macedonian Struggle for Independence will show video stories on exceptional women from Macedonian history, rarities from the museum collections, authentic videos from the preparations for the 1903 Ilinden Uprising, World War I remembrances, as well as videos from the 1991 referendum and declaration of independence, said the Ministry of Culture.

The Museum program also includes a concert of the stringed quartet “Luj” and, an exhibit “Cornerstone of Statehood” dedicated to the key events of the state’s formation – Ilinden 1903, Ilinden 1944, and Declaration of Independence 1991.

The National Opera and Ballet will hold a concert of renowned opera arias at the institution’s plateau at 8 pm.

The Cinematheque will screen two films of the most recent Macedonian production that have been loved by audiences and received many awards – Honeyland of Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov (6 pm), followed by Secret Ingredient of Gjorche Stavreski (8 pm).

The Children and Youth Theatre will perform “Giga Mega Fairy Tale” directed by Hana Milenkovska in the City Park (11 a.m.).

On September 8, free admission is available at archaeological sites Stobi, Heraclea and Bargala, Kokino megalith observatory, ASNOM Memorial Center in Pelince, Robevci House in Ohrid, church St.Spas in Skopje, open-air museum Tumba Madzari in Skopje, Tobacco Museum and Uchastakot in Prilep, Turkish Post and icon gallery in church Ss.Fifteen Tiberiopol Martyrs in Strumica, Toshe Proeski memorial home in Krushevo, Mother Teresa memorial home in Skopje, Archeological Museum, Museum of Macedonian Struggle for Independence, Museum of Macedonia, Museum of Natural History, Museum of Contemporary Arts, National Gallery of Macedonia, Daut Pasha Hamam and Chifte Hamam, and Tetovo Art Gallery.

Entrance is also free of charge in the museums in Ohrid, Bitola, Prilep, Strumica, Shtip, Struga, Kumanovo, Gevgelija, Krushevo, Tetovo, Museum of Albanian Alphabet in Bitola, and the Museum of Western Macedonia in WWII in Kichevo.