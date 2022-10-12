The leader of the Levica political party, Dimitar Apasiev, said that the return of their referendum initiative by Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, is just buying time, but that they will make the correction within the given deadline and submit it again.

The initiative was not rejected. So, this is not the same case as with the previous DPMNE initiative. If we read it correctly, the initiative has been returned for correction, that is, Speaker Xhaferi, in his thuggish style, as a constitutional judge, but now with another trick, returned it to us to harmonize it within 15 days. In fact, we will do it, Apasiev told Sitel TV.

He believes that Xhaferi’s legal interpretation, which is unsupported, is that the conclusion was an attitude, not an act, and therefore the question was not properly posed.

He repeated the position that if Xhaferi rejects the initiative, after correcting it, they will start with a complete blockade of the Parliament.