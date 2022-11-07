Recognition of the Macedonian minority in Bulgaria will be one of the topics that will be opened by the president of the Democratic Union, Pavle Trajanov, at the leaders’ meeting. As he said, he has nothing against Bulgarians being included in the Constitution, but according to him, it should be on a reciprocal basis, that is, Bulgaria should recognize the Macedonian minority, and they should be able to open associations and form parties there.

The leader of the DS announced that he will demand that all the constructive and competent potential in society be included in the screening process, as well as that he will open the topic of the complete reform of the electoral legislation at today’s meeting, as the European Commission is demanding from us.

Trajanov said that the topic of today’s meeting will also be his request, which is Macedonia to be one electoral unit. It is possible that Trajanov will raise the issue of early parliamentary elections or the formation of a broad government coalition that should deal with all the challenges in the country, starting with the energy crisis and ending with changes to the Constitution.