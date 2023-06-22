The Democratic Union demands responsibility from the Minister of Justice Krenar Loga for abusing the office by imposing a new Rulebook on Basic Records adding one more section to the personal data collection sheet approved by the Law on Basic Records, requiring ethnic affiliation.

The data sheet within the Basic Records cannot be arbitrary altered, because it is a legal solution and can be altered only by the Parliament.

What the Minister Loga has done is a legal precedent and the Rulebook must be recalled. The ethnic affiliation is an inviolable human right, which cannot be declared in an official document, without amending the law first.