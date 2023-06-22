In response to a reporter’s question over Tuesday’s designation of Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko as ineligible for entry into the United States, Minister of Education and Science and top official of the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), Jeton Shaqiri, said that DUI is a political party which has always been in favor of vetting all officials.

“This question is not within the sphere of education. DUI is a political party which has always been in favor of vetting, and DUI calls for vetting of all officials coming from the central and local levels,” Shaqiri said ahead of a debate on the promotion of Analysis: Political Education in Macedonia, organized by the Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) and the Presidential Center for Political Education.

Shaqiri noted that the party will come out with an official position, telling the journalist to contact the party regarding questions on political issues.