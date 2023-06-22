DUI is obviously unhappy with the blacklisting of Struga’s Mayor Ramiz Merko, so two days later we have no official reaction from the party that reacts usually reacts to everything, Brane Petrushevski, VMRO-DPMNE MP, told Alfa TV on Wednesday.

“DUI had number of options to react, perhaps not to replace him as a Mayor, but they could have expelled him from the party. Adding Ramiz Merko to the USA sanctions list is a serious indicator that what Chairman Mickoski has been talking for a long time – Macedonia needs a serious “de-DUI-zation” of all the institutions, and that is an inevitable process”, Petrushevski said.

Petrushevski also pointed out that DUI has metastasized into all Macedonian institutions of the judiciary system and of many other institutions, so he is surprised that only Merko was blacklisted.

“By asking how the US institutions knew about Merko, but the domestic ones didn’t, PM Kovachevski proved that our judiciary is completely ruined. All recent events – especially within the Judicial Council – indicate serious political involvement,”, Petrushevski added.

MP Petrushevski emphasized that all involved in the cover up of Merko’s crimes and criminal indictments, must be held responsible.

“All these indicators prove the necessity of an urgent “de-DUI-zation” of Macedonia, even before VMRO-DPMNE returns to power, because it would be of utmost benefit to the entire country”, Petrushevski pointed out.