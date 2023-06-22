The criminal coalition SDS/DUI completely collapsed Macedonia’s judicial system , the level of public trust is barely 1%, the prosecution and the judicial council are completely politicized institutions, existing only to protect the ruling parties’ business interest, VMRO-DPMNE points out in its Thursday statement.

The best example is the Public Prosecutor Office’s Department of Organized Crime, headed by Islam Abazi, person who never hid his very close relations with the DUI leadership.

Another example is the Constitutional Court Judge Dobrila Kacarska, a post awarded to her for the servility during the political processes related to April 27, 2017 parliament events. She is in a company of the Chief Public Prosecutor Ljubomir Jovevski, under whose command the Prosecutor Office printed indictments as if photocopied from SDS/DUI party statements.

The Judicial Council is even more indicative story, an institution that even our international partners have designated as an illegal one – an argument that VMRO-DPMNE repeats for several years now.

In that context, the VMRO-DPMNE MPs submitted a request for appending the Parliament agenda with a debate titled “Information on thee Situation in the Judicial Council. The request was submitted on May 3, it was voted to be part of the 115th Plenary Session of the Parliament, which began on May 10. It is the end of June now, and yet no one even mentions the debate.

Everyone who wronged must be held accountable, if not now, then in few months, when VMRO-DPMNE will head the hew government”, the VMRO-DPMNE statement concludes.