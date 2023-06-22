The negotiations with the EU obligate us to meet all the criteria necessary for a sustainable growth through education and knowledge-based economy, Vice-PM Bojan Marichikj said on Thursday, addressing a forum with thee students of the Bitola University.

According to Marichikj, the Macedonian youth has an European vision and is the driving force toward the EU.

“The most significant resource we have are thee students, which make us labor market competitive by their knowledge. The Government’s goal is to to keep the young people here, in thee country, where they can contribute to Macedonia’s comprehensive progreess and live and work in their homeland”, the Vice-PM added.