Following Holland, the USA also marked DUI as a party with corrupted individuals, who are influencing the judicial system, reacted on Wednesday the ethnic Albanian party Alternativa, on the news that the Struga Mayor Ramiz Merko was blacklisted by the US State Department.

“This is an unprecedented scandal. It is not, however, news, nor a surprise. Ramiz Merko is but a string in DUI’s huge corruptive web, which it was constructing for the past 20 years. What is surprising is the fact that the neither the Ministry of Interior, nor the Public Prosecutor Office reacted in any manner to this matter”, the party reaction reads.