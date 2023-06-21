On June 9 this year, the Competition Protection Directory (CPD) published the information that the Business Center Soravia in the strict center of the city has been sold to Tor Industries from Skopje, and the Albanian company Pe-vla-ku Shpk. Owner of Tor Industries since 2020 is Drin Ahmeti, the leader of DUI Ali Ahmeti’s nephew.

The CPD information also reveals that all three involved companies, Tor Industries, Pe-vla-ku Shpk‘s office in Macedonia, and Soravia Invest, the current owner of the Business Center, are registered at the same address, at the Filip II Macedonian street, No. 3, reports the daily MKD.mk.

Ali Ahmeti’s nephew is also a co-owner of the Everest JD , a company with huge concession on mineral mining near Ahmeti’s birth village of Zayas. In the laast few years, this company also won five Government’s tenders, with a total value of MKD8 million (€130,000). His partner in this company was his brother, Ahmeti’s other nephew Besin.

