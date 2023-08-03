The country’s leadership celebrated the greatest Macedonian national and state holiday Ilinden far from the people, with strong police protection, and selected guests, the Democratic Union reacts on Thursday.

“It is indisputable that the EU is our national, strategic, and state interest, but it was the state leadership that mired us by accepting unacceptable conditions, by kneeling and begging, without consulting the people, without a strategy or a wider consensus”, the party reacts.

If the authorities want to apply correct policies, the statement reads, to implement reforms and create conditions for a better life, then they have to call for early parliamentary elections.