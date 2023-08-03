Following the digestive surgeon Svetozar Antovikj, leader of the only operational transplantation team in the country statement that enthusiasm has limits and that the authorities should understand that the team needs motivation, Republika received a written reaction from a group of nurses, technicians, and other medical personnel who are part of the team.

These medical personnel found the courage to speak publically, in spite of the pressure from their managers and the threat to be fired. They emphasize that despite their efforts and hard work, the authorities visit them only for photo options and personal promotion, and show no interest if the team is being motivated, if they are paid for their toils, as the program for transplantation teams stipulates.

They also ask what are the other priorities to which the authorities transferred the finances needed for the medical personnel.

Revolted by the current attitude toward them, the medical personnel demands to know who is responsible for this situation, for the systematic negligence that is unbecoming for such a highly expert process as the transplantation of organs.

“In this manner, the authorities force us to go work as waiters in the neighboring countries”, the statement reads.