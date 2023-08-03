The people are now united, as they were throughout this period, and demand a strong national unity to protect the national and state interests. The authorities ignore their own people, they humiliate them and try to divide them. The authorities’ attempts to make constitutional amendments hit a wall. VMRO-DPMNE won’t allow any constitutional amendments under a Bulgarian diktat that have no relation whatsoever to the Copenhagen Criteria, the party informs.

“Macedonia requires a fair chance, identical to the ones the other EU membership candidates had, not negotiations burdened with historical narratives and pressures. Macedonia requires Europe to deliver institutional guarantees that Macdonia’s EU path will be predictable, not a moving target that will forever evade us because of some absurd and retrograde demands by Bulgaria”, VMRO-DPMNE states.

PR tricks like the Ilinden cavalry won’t help the authorities. They are ashamed to even mention the name ‘Macedonia’ or say the Ilinden was a Macedonian uprising, so these tricks are in vain. They will be soon punished, the party concludes.