On the occasion of the 120th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev gave an address in Sofia stating that the guarantees for constitutional equality will fulfill the Ilinden fighters’ pledges for equality and justice.

“The citizens of both, the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia acknowledge these pledges and the ideals of the uprising”, Radev said.

The Bulgarian PM Nikolaj Denkov also thinks that August 2 is a symbol because on that date the Bulgarians in Macedonia and the Edirne part of Trakia proved that the idea for a democratic republic in which the Bulgarians, the Turks, and the Jews will be equal in all relations, was not hanged with Levski”.