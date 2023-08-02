For the celebration of Ilinden, VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski came to the village of Tasmaruniste, near Struga, where the party traditionally holds its Ilinden celebration.

In honor of our komiti, the partisans, those who carried the bloody struggle for liberty and independence on their backs. For this country soaked in suffering and the blood of patriots, who gave all for what we have today, and what we must preserve. Glory eternal, Mickoski said in his remarks.