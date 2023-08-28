The Bulgarian PM Nikolaj Denkov told the Bulgarian daily newspaper 24 Hours that Bulgaria doesn’t intend to change its positions on Macedonia, and Skopje must fulfill all commitments made to the European Union.

“Categorically no. Upon the completion of the so-called French Proposal, which resulted in the abolition of the Bulgarian veto, the debate is not between Bulgaria and Macedonia anymore, but between Macedonia and the EU. What we expect is that our neighbors meet the undertaken commitments to the EU. There is no reason for us to change our positions”, Denkov said.