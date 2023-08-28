MoFA Bujar Osmani will pay €1.8 million to the company Eurovia from the Tetovo village Zhelino, for refurbishing the Boris Trajkovski Sports Hall to prepare it for the OSCE Ministerial Council conference. This company is Osmani’s party DUI’s largest sponsor, the opposition VMRO-DPMNE reacted on Monday.

The same company, owned by the DUI’s ex-minister Abdulaqim Ademi’s nephew Elmedin Ademi, won €2 million for construction of a police precinct, as well as many other government tenders.

“Elmedin Ademi sponsored DUI with MKD 2,509,200 (€40,000) which is three times the legal limit for political donations. At the same time, the company Eurovia sponsored DUI with an additional MKD 1,845,000 (€30,000) in 2022. This is a typical example of how deeply DUI has penetrated crime and money laundering. in order to enrich a small circle of high officials. Rest assured that there will be responsibility, anyone who committed a crime will face justice”, VMRO-DPMNE promised.