On mine and on behalf of VMRO-DPMNE I congratulate the big religious holiday The Dormition of the Theotokos. I also congratulate the Day of the Miners, which is also marked today”, VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickski wrote on Monday.

“Today is a day when we all have to remember the Christian values, which are part of our tradition for centuries. Altruism and humanity are the foundations of our spirituality because they teach us that we should sacrifice part of ourselves, to be patient and persistent, in order to make a better today and a better tomorrow for us and the next generations. The temptations and the challenges are characteristic t any journey, but united we may overcome them”, Mickoski wrote.