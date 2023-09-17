VMRO-DPMNE called on the state prosecutors to investigate the Eurovia company because of the numerous public contracts it has received, apparently because of the close relationship of its owner Eljmedin Ademi with the ruling DUI party.

After winning construction contracts from the Foreign and Interior Affairs ministries, the company was named a major subcontractor of the Bechtel highway deal – that was negotiated by top DUI official Artan Grubi.