Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski is taking part in the Bled Strategic Forum international conference on Aug. 28–29 in Bled, Slovenia, held under the title ‘Solidarity for Global Security.’

According to an official press release, he will attend a working dinner at the invitation of Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Prime Minister Kovachevski is also set to speak at a leaders’ panel alongside Prime Minister Golob; President of the European Council Charles Michel; Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković; Montenegrin Prime Minister Dritan Abazović; Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić; Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov; Chairwoman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina Borjana Krišto; and Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti.

On the sidelines of the conference, PM Kovachevski will have bilateral meetings with top officials including the special representatives for the Western Balkans, EU’s Miroslav Lajčákand the UK’s Sir Stuart Peach.

Kovachevski will also meet with representatives of the Macedonian diaspora community.