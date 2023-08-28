VMRO-DPMNE calls on Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski to resign after the major incident in the village of Ropotovo, near Prilep, where his police chief was filmed shooting from a Kalasnikov in the air.

The police chiefs appointed by Spasovski act as sheriffs and are there to display power, instead of caring for the law and order. Are these the European principles that SDS and DUI support?, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

The police chief was arrested after public outrage caused by the video.